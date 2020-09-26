Epe/ Berger bridge disaster: LASEMA recovers truck, 3 bodies

Three bodies and the six tyre Volvo truck which plunged into the Epe river Friday has been recovered.

The Volvo truck fell off the Berger bridge at Epe into the Epe river after it’s a collision with a Dangote truck and could not be retrieved till about 1 p.m this afternoon despite concerted efforts of LASEMA and all its collaborators since Friday.

Three adult males were recovered from the six tyre truck loaded with sand, that plunged into the Epe river with an unknown number of passengers on board.

The Search and Recovery operation being conducted since the incident occurred yesterday by a combined LASEMA Response Team, it’s Marine Rescue Unit, the FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force and Local Divers, is still ongoing.

Preliminary report on the Truck that fell into the river after an accident at Epe bridge has it that, “The agency received information late last night of an accident involving a Volvo tipper that fell off the Berger bridge at Epe into the Epe river.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the six (6) tyre truck was loaded with sand. The number of people in the truck was unknown.

Since the late hours of the yesterday night, a combined team of LASEMA responders, Marine Rescue Unit, the FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force and Local Divers have been carrying out Search and Rescue operations”.

However, the operation was suspended after midnight this morning, to resume with a change of mode from Search and Rescue, to Search and Recovery due to time-lapse in the window period known as the “Golden Hour”.

Additional update on the fallen truck at the Berger bridge in Epe into the Epe river has it that, “At 1300hrs

The six (6) Tyre Truck was located and retrieved along with the bodies of three adult males.

“A combined team of Agency responders, Marine Rescue Unit (LASWA & LASEMA), FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force and Local Divers have been carrying out Search and Rescue operations.”

A further search by the combined team Agency responders, it’s collaborators of primary responders is still on.

