Wikki Tourists FC debunk COVID-19 cases among players

Preparatory to the kick-off of the 2020/2021 football season, Bauchi State-owned Premier league club, Wikki Tourists FC has declared that all its 46 players have been certified fit for action.

Management of the Club also said that all the players have been medically examined as directed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as a precondition for registration saying that none of its players has tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Addressing Sports Journalists on Saturday, Secretary of the Club, Abdullahi Ibrahim said that, “we have tested all our players, none of them positive for the coronavirus.”

“There were 66 people who were tested among the management, staff and the players in line with the instructions from the Nigerian Premier League Management. From the results that came out, none of them was positive.”

He also said that all the 46 players in the team are fit and healthy to play in the 2020/2021 season adding that the State Governor, Bala Mohammed was committed to revitalising the team and subsequently reposition it.

Abdullahi Ibrahim further said that only a driver attached to the Club and one of the members of the feeder team who volunteered to be tested came out positive and have been isolated and receiving treatment.

He concluded that the ambition of the club is to return to winning ways and ensure that continental football retired to Bauchi after a long time calling on the supporters to continue their support for the club in its bid to win laurels in the football season.

