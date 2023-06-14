Against the backdrop of fears of a fracas in the election of the speaker, owing to the Labour Party’s 14-member majority in the 24-member legislative house, the Inauguration and the election went on smoothly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which currently has the governorship occupied by Dr Peter Mbah, has only 10 members some of whom were returning.

However, the house rules favoured the PDP as LP members were new entrants who are unqualified to hold such office.

So upon Hon Jane Ene’s motion the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ezenta Eze was elected while Hon Ugwu was elected following Hon Ani’s motion.

Having elected and inducted both, the speaker then inaugurated the remaining 22 members.

Ugwu thanked all the people who graced the occasion promising that the 8th Assembly would be fair to all, irrespective of their different affiliations.

He enjoined all to support the governor, especially in his promised economic transformation of the state, from a toddling 4 billion dollar status to a whopping 30 billion dollar mega status.

The house later adjoined to July 11th for the next sitting during which the remaining principal officers would be named.

