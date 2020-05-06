Sola Adesakin, the lead coach and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMART STEWARDS, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, the United Kingdom, and an MBA from Edinburg Business School (Heriot Watt University), Scotland, the UK. She is a fellow of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Association of Chartered Accountants of the United Kingdom. In this interview by TAYO GESINDE, the personal finance, personnel and SME expert and author speaks about her passion to help people succeed with their personal and business finances, among others.

What informed your choice of career?

I had always loved the commercial subjects since I was in the secondary school. Additionally, my mother, to a large extent, discovered my knack for figures and got my ICAN forms for me seven years before I was even ready for the examination.

Then, what price did you pay to get to where you are today?

I will say focus, commitment and an unflinching desire to be the best. My accounting qualifications are from three different countries, Nigeria inclusive. I have always desired to not only be locally relevant, but globally as well.

What is the most defining moment of your career so far?

I have had a lot of amazing moments, but each day that I get a message from someone in my inbox or social media, on how I have helped them take better financial decisions or how their marriage is working better financially because of my advice, I am always grateful.

What is the secret of your success as an accountant?

Beyond the certifications, my genuine passion to help people succeed with their personal and business finance keeps me going.

You are an accountant, author, life coach. What is your driving force?

We pass through life once, we need to maximise it; and it is not about what we acquire or amass as possessions, it is more about the lives we impact. Social wealth for me is as important as financial wealth.

How have you been combining your career with the home front?

I am grateful for a very supportive husband who allows we soar. For me, it is not just about balance, but life integration where you are able to maximise your time and resources in ensuring that everything works well to the best of your ability.

As a finance expert, is it advisable to start a business with a bank loan?

In my book entitled: ‘The Real Profit,’ I mentioned the alternatives business owners should consider before settling for loans. Borrowing money comes with a lot of consequences and especially when the plans don’t go as expected; it might become inundating. So, consider approaching family and friends. If you have a good deal of credibility, you should have a bit of personal savings for the business as that shows your commitment as well. Angel investors could also come to your rescue.

You have equally written other books…

‘Rubies of Wisdom,’ ‘Pebbles from the Rocks.’ I also co-authored a Christian book entitled ‘God’s Choice of the Chosen’.

What is the best way to start a business?

Business is about doing something that meets the needs of people as well as brings value to them. Money gravitates towards value. Your passion and hobbies are good motivational factors but ensure what you are willing to offer is in line with what people actually need.

What do you think are the fears womenpreneurs nurse?

The fear womenpreneurs nurse are fear of starting too small; the fear and insecurities that come with focusing on competitors. The mistakes are nadequate training, financial mismanagement and lack of structures and systems.

How can entrepreneurs bounce back after the lockdown?

Spend this time improving on your skills and business propositions. Work on your structures, position yourself in the digital space, acquire digital and e-commerce skills and finally, collaborate with others.

What advice do you have for Nigerian women?

You are unique and talented, so, appreciate every good thing you have. Everyone has fears and insecurities, even the strongest women but you must never allow those things have an upper hand. Also, celebrate those who are winning and collaborate where you can.

