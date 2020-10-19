EndSARS protest spreads in FCT satellite towns, Kurudu, Karu youths make demands

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have continued with the #EndSARS protest demanding an end to Police brutality, bad governance, eradication of corruption and total reforms of security apparatus to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The protest which was held in many satellite towns in the FCT areas had large turnouts.

A tour of Karu and Kurudu areas by Tribune Online uncovered a resilient group of youths that were not deterred by the scorching sun in the struggle to be heard.

Engr Richard Adams told our reporter at Kurudu protest venue that the essence of the protest was to let the Federal government know that the youths in Nigeria were not happy about the high level of Police brutality, bad governance, corruption and insecurity in Nigeria.

“We are here to express our feelings, we don’t want violence, all we want is that we should be heard, we can’t take negligence anymore, how many more people will have to suffer Police brutality?.

“Our roads are in very bad shape. We don’t have good roads in Nigeria especially going forwards the South, nothing is actually working in this country,” he stated

Adams noted that “we are protesting because corruption is killing us in this country and time has come for us to stop corruption before corruption stops us.”

Another protester who simply called himself Ayo said youths in the country were not being empowered by the government to take over leadership in the future.

“The level of corruption in the country is very high, you have to know someone influential to have a job, get a contract or be considered for any opportunity.

“Merit is no longer important and is killing the credibility of our youths. We want transparent in governance so we can also have fair opportunities for growth.”

According to Grace Okon, “my pain is the electricity tariff increase, this one has affected me the most and I am calling on the government to consider our pains.

The protesters have vowed to continue with the agitations until their demands are granted.

