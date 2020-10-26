EndSARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Channels, Arise TV over Lekki shooting reports

The National Broadcasting Station (NBC) has sanctioned three broadcast stations over the roles they allegedly played in escalation of violence across the nation .

NBC fined Arise TV, African Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television between N2million and N3million.

The three stations were accused of airing unverified images of the alleged shooting of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Details later…

