Looting: 3 women trapped as hoodlums storm Abuja
Three women were said to have been trapped to death during the looting of a massive palliative warehouse in Gwagwalada Area of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Abuja.
Sources said, some hoodlums who suffocated, were helped out of the building and being assisted with sachets of water.
He said further that the hoodlums climbed fences from adjacent compounds near WAEC office while others fought their ways through the back of Fidelity Bank premises.
Parts of the roofs of the warehouse were broken by hoodlums to provide access into the hall.
A Personnel of the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCDASA), the Nigeria Police and the Brigade of Guards of the Nigeria Army, who arrived at the venue early, blocked every assess rose
