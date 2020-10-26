EndSARS: Clean up exercise begins in Asaba, Warri

Delta State government on Monday commenced the cleanup of various sites destroyed by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest in Asaba.

Similarly, authorities of Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Councils, have commenced clean up exercises of leftovers of bonfires and refuse by EndSARS protesters

A refuse disposal truck was seen packing charcoal and refuse of bonfires by protesters at the middle of Cemetery/Lower Erejuwa Road Junction by Warri-Sapele Road on Sunday.

The Secretary of the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr Chindu Ebie led officials of the Directorate of Urban Renewal, State Waste Management Board and Taskforce on Environment to the affected areas in Asaba which include Macdoms, Inter Bua Roundabout, Summit Junction, and the Recreational Centre, Koka Junction, among others.

Speaking to reporters during the cleanup exercise, the Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Mr Arthur Akpovwovwo said before setting the Koka recreational park ablaze, the hoodlums carted away water tanks, solar panels and other important items meant for the smooth kick off the centre.

He revealed that the park was already scheduled for commissioning this week.

According to him, every youth must take responsibility of ensuring the safety of government property, stressing that government infrastructures were built with the taxpayers’ money and that destroying them amounted to inflicting pains on one’s self.

The Chairman of the Delta State Waste Management Board, Hon. Emmanuel Chinye, on his part, called on infiltrators of the #EndSARS protester to be of good conduct and avoid the destruction of the individual and government property.

Hon Chinye while condemning the destructive acts of the infiltrators, noted that Delta youth were law-abiding citizens, and advised them to protect government property at all times

