Police arrest 23 suspects in Taraba for looting

Taraba State police command, on Monday, announced the arrest of 23 hoodlums suspected to be looters of government and private properties in the name of #EndSARS protesters.

DSP David Missal, the command PPRO, announced this while briefing journalist in Jalingo.

The PPRO disclosed that the command arrested 23suspects with 6 tricycles, 3 vehicles loaded with, 8 bags of Rice, 39 bags of fertilizer, 9 cartons of indomie, 9 bottles of agrochemical, 3 camp beds and 4 cartons of macaroni.

Missal noted that efforts are already in place to fish-out more perpetrators of the act as the command and other agencies have organised a joint patrol that is already out to put to an end the criminal act and recover the looted items.

