Oluwaseyi Shodunke: Being beautiful alone will not make you a great thespian

For a fast-rising actress, Oluwaseyi Shodunke, it is one thing to be a beautiful actress but it is not enough to take one to heights where skills and character will determine how much you want to remain relevant in an environment that is as competitive and challenging as the movie industry.

Though, Shodunke says she welcomes the competition with open arms and would not be caught in the web of placing beauty ahead of character and skills that should guide every rising actor who wants the world to see how much effort has gone into moulding them into what they have become.

With a flourishing beauty, Shodunke is becoming the spotlight on the movie scene and a delight to many movie producers but the stylish actress submitted that being beautiful is not enough to keep her on top of her game as she has to constantly reinvent herself and be patient for the big moment to come.

Speaking about her rising career, which began under the tutelage of popular actor and movie producer, Muyiwa Ademola, Shodunke is one woman with interests in acting, modelling and make-up but she seems to be paying more attention to her acting career as this according to her “Is something I love to do. It is like a burning passion that has refused to die, and I am grateful to have learnt and still learning a lot from my boss, Mr Ademola.”

Recalling how her journey into the entertainment scene started with modelling in Ghana in 2012, Shodunke disclosed that she contested for the Face of Zenith and did a couple of commercial adverts for telecommunications companies between 2012 and 2015 and emerged the second runner-up for Miss Oyo and Osun in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“I have always wanted to be in front of the camera and show the world that I have what it takes but I didn’t know how to go about it. When I was schooling outside Nigeria, I got into a number of commercial modelling jobs and the engagements opened my eyes to the real world I was trying to get into and it became a real deal for me.”





In 2018, she joined the Authentic School of Drama and went through the training that prepared her for the life she is currently enjoying as an emerging actress as she made her debut in a movie with Gbarada, a movie produced by Ademola.

“That was one of the most cherished moments for me in acting because it boosted my confidence and gave my career the face-lift that took my career to new heights. From Gbarada, I featured in Moremi, produced by Joshua Ojo and I was part of another flick produced by Muyiwa Ademola, entitled Ebun Agba,” she said.

