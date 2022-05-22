Encomiums, accolades as Okubadejo retires from priesthood

THE Cathedral of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, last week witnessed an unprecedented number of guests when the Anglican Communion Brigades, Ibadan North Diocese, hosted a retirement and send-forth parade for The Most Reverend (Dr) Segun Okubadejo, the Archbishop of Ibadan Province and Lord Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese.

It was a befitting end to the career of Rev Okubadejo, who many described as exceptional in the work of God, the Boys and Girls Brigade and every other aspect of life.

The event was hosted in honour of the man of God who also distinguished himself in the activities and care for the Boys and Girls Brigade of the Ibadan North Diocese as he has been their Grand Patron since its inception in 2012. The contribution of Okubadejo was the result of the grand ceremony and reception organised by the Brigade to show unreserved appreciation for the contribution of the man with unalloyed support for the growth of the Brigade in Ibadan North Diocese.

As usual, prayers were offered for the success of the event and the celebrant before the start of the event proper, followed by the inspection of the Quarter Guards, while the welcome address was delivered by Very Rev. (Dr) Wale Adebiyi.

In his address, Dr Adebiyi said it is known to all that the Boys Brigade is an international Interdenominational Christian Youth Organisation that was founded in Glasgow, Scotland in 1883 by Sir William Alexander Smith, but that if there was anybody who took the organisation into his heart and soul, there is no other person than Rev. Okubadejo.

According to him, the elaborate ceremony was to appreciate the man of God, who he said dedicated his life and time to the activities of the Boys and Girls Brigade in Ibadan in Ibadan North since 2012, along with his wife, Mrs Juliet Okubadejo. He expressed further appreciation to the man for his love, care and support for the Brigade since he became the Grand Patron.





In his own address, the Chairman, Anglican Communion Brigade, Ibadan North Diocese, Dr Olumide Lucas, said the occasion was to give a befitting send forth to Rev. Okubadejo, who he said, served meritoriously for almost 25 years. He noted that during his time he gave Boys and Girls Brigade members ample opportunities and privileges to excel in all ramifications.

He pointed out that this demonstration of affection and care for the Brigade may not be unconnected with the fact that Rev. Okubadejo joined the Brigade as a young boy of about 7 years old. He prayed that God will continue to be with him in all his undertakings as he retires peacefully.

Another Brigade member, Mrs Funmi Akosile, said she could not hide her admiration for Rev. Okubadejo, saying he is a real man of God who took care of brigade members as his children. She also prayed for him, adding that it may be difficult to replace him due to his level of contributions to the Boys and Girls Brigade in Ibadan North.

Another speaker, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, said he was impressed by the magnitude of the event organised to honour the retiring cleric, but he was not surprised since his contributions are unquantifiable.

Rev. Ogedengbe, who is an Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde, said he was at the event as the representative of the government of Oyo State. He added that Rev. Okubadejo has paid his dues and so deserved to be honoured in such a befitting way.

