Ajayi calls for holiness among Christians

THE Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Victory Centre, Akingbade Akinfenwa area old Ife road, New Gbagi market, Ibadan, Pastor (Dr.) Stephen Oluwatooyin Ajayi, has called on Christians to embrace holiness and abide by the commandment of God for the sake of eternity.

Pastor (Dr) Stephen Ajayi, who stated this while delivering a sermon at the weekly programme of the church, Atamatase, said with the end time signs manifesting every day, every Christian must move closer to God and embrace holiness and Godliness in all they do.

On the state of the nation, the cleric said Nigeria belongs to God, thus urging Nigerians to always pray for the 2023 general election for peace to reign.

Pastor Ajayi warned those having a hidden agenda to shelve their evil plan, emphasising that God has his own better plan for the country and he will deal with detractors.

He revealed that politicians and religious leaders who have shed innocent blood will not go unpunished, adding that God is a God of vengeance as killing of innocent people is a great sin before God.

Ajayi equally implored Nigerians to pray against the spread of contagious diseases to avert the experience of COVID-19 in the country.





He allayed the fear of Nigerians over the state of the nation pointing out that God had promised that he has His own favourable plans for Nigeria which are not revealed to any prophet for God to take glory as the Supreme Being when Nigeria becomes a better place to live in for all.

He pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government to settle their disputes amicably on time for the sake of our future leaders who are now at home doing nothing.

