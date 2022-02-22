Emmanuel sacks Chief of Staff as crisis over 2023 succession deepens

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sacked his Chief of Staff (CoS), Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-eyen.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekeuwem, on behalf of the governor, explains that the sacking of the former Commissioner for Works, for about five years became necessary due to incompetence and lack of total commitment to his duties as a senior aide to Emmanuel.

The statement reads: “On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you His Excellency, the Governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear State while you served as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to His Excellency, the Governor with immediate effect.

“You have therefore directed to hand over all property of government in your possession to the Secretary to State Government.

“Please, accept the assurances of His Excellency, the Governor’s goodwill and highest regards as you proceed to other endeavours.”

However, it was gathered that Inyang-eyen’s removal may not be unconnected with his Senatorial aspiration and his recent outburst with the governor concerning some abandoned projects in the state.

While consulting his Paramount Ruler in Onna Local Government and other kinsmen concerning his Senate ambition, Inyang-eyen was asked while their roads were abandoned while serving as the Commissioner for Works but he was quick to explain to his people that the governor, as the Chairman of the Finance and General Purpose Committee (FGPC), was wholly in charge of payments to contractors through the state’s Accountant-General office.

Besides, it was learnt the governor became furious over the allegation that the former CoS was secretly supporting Senator Bassey Albert Akpan’s quest to become the next governor instead of the governor’s choice of Pastor Umo Eno, his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.

