2023: Third Force launches ‘The National Movement’ in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some Nigerian Politicians have launched a third force it believed would wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and displace the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Kano State Governor, Musa Rabiu Kwankaso, convener of The National Movement said the group of politicians who sought to displace the ruling and opposition party on the road to 2023 elections are aligned with the interest of the ordinary Nigerian.

The group said it would under a new platform, The National Movement (TNM), restore the hope of Nigeria and urged the citizens to act against mere complaints of ill-treatment.

“We call on Nigerians to stop the new culture of sitting at home agonizing and engaged in lamentations and trading blame games. We should not despair.

“We must rise up and rebuild the bridges of fraternity, love and solidarity among our people.

“We must restore hope and faith about the future of our country. We must reposition Nigeria again as a major actor in the comity of nations.”

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Lalung was among the personalities in The National Movement.

Roll call at the launch included: Alhaji Buba Galadima, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju.

