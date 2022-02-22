2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed on a zoning formula that will swap offices held between north and south.

By the arrangement, all offices that were occupied by northerners in the last eight years will go to the south and vice versa under the new arrangement.

This emerged following a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors elected under the APC at the presidential, Abuja on Tuesday.

Also at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Speaking while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, of Kaduna state, revealed that agreement had been reached on the zoning formula.

He said: “We have agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones. Essentially, the northern zone will have the positions the south have had in the last eight years. And vice versa.

“It is a very simple, equitable and fair formula.

“We will now go back and consult at the zonal level and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation we started in earnest.

“So, by the grace of God, on the 26th of March, we would have done our national convention.”

Eighteen of the governors are in attendance at the meeting taking place at the Council Chambers.

They are from Yobe, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Cross River, Kaduna, Lagos, Borno, Niger, Gombe, Osun, Kebbi, Anambra dep, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kano, Imo, Kogi, Ogun, and Plateau states.

The outgoing deputy governor of Anambra State is also in attendance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Osun APC faction rejects Osun APC faction rejects

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Osun APC faction rejects Osun APC faction rejects