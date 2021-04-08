Emirates to operate only fully vaccinated crew, passengers’ flight

IN keeping with the trust in air travel and showcasing the United Arab Emirates’ progress in its vaccination programme, the Dubai based Emirates Airlines will on Friday, April 10, 2021 operate a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.

According to the airline, “the special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00 hours local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 hours local time.”

While describing the one-off flight EK2021 as a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, the flight “Also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

The Emirates A380 remains a customer favourite for its unmatched comfort and spaciousness. From the award-winning ice inflight entertainment experience, to the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge service for Business and First Class passengers, from a full-course gourmet meal in all classes to the friendly Emirates cabin crew, flyers can expect the full Emirates experience onboard this special flight.

Passengers traveling on EK2021 will be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport’s services and amenities on the ground before boarding just as customers can also try out first-hand, all the latest safety measures including the new biometric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.

All fares collected for the special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organisation which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.

