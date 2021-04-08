Gunmen strike again on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road, abduct three quarry staff

GUNMEN struck again at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oyo State, on Tuesday, abducting three men who are staff of a quarry company.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the gunmen waylaid the workers at about 4:30 p.m. when they were coming out of the quarry site after closing from work.

Those abducted were identified as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and a certain Wasiu. It was further learnt that after the matter was reported at Idi Ayunre police station at about 4:50 p.m., the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the station, police operatives from the division, Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) teams, as well as local hunters and vigilante group members began to comb the bush in efforts to trail the kidnappers, arrest them and rescue the victims.

It was gathered that the Oyo State police command had also contacted its Ogun State counterpart for them to join hands in apprehending the kidnappers who might want to use the forest route to hold their victims captive in order to demand for ransom.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident. Fadeyi said efforts had been intensified to rescue the abductees, adding that police tactical teams were already combing the bush in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante group members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…