Emir of Bauchi enjoins Christians to live in peace, harmony with others in the state

Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has enjoined the Christian community in the state to continue to live harmoniously with adherents of other religions in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The Emir was speaking when he received the Christian community in his palace on a Christmas homage stressing that the state has enjoyed relative peace over the years due to the mutual and cordial relationship between adherents of the two religions in the state.

Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu said that the two religions have a lot of things they share in common which made it simple for them to relate without any acrimony adding that, “there is no need for us to fight over any issues, all we have to do is to sit down and sort out our differences amicably.”

The Emir who is chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers assured that his Council will continue to relate with the Christian community in the state saying that the doors of his Palace are opened for them to come in at any time urging them to continue to pray for peace and unity in Bauchi state and Nigeria as a whole.

An elated Emir then led praise and worship choruses to the amazement of most of the crowd who did not know that the Emir could fluently sing Christian songs and choruses in praise of God.

Speaking earlier, Bauchi State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus told the Emir that the Christian community was in the Palace to pay Christmas homage as well as share the joy of the season with him.

Abraham Dimeus said that Christians in the state are living peacefully and harmoniously with their Muslim Ummah stressing that all suspicious coexistence of the past has been eradicated following constant dialogue and sharing.

The CAN chairman added that under the current dispensation, Christian worship centres are spreading without much resistance from the traditional rulers expressing confidence that the Emir will further use his fatherly role to completely remove any resistance from such.

He assured that Christians in Bauchi State will continue to be law abiding citizens who will always promote peace and peaceful co-existence among the people of the state in order for the relative peace to continue.

The CAN chairman then thanked the Emir for always welcoming Christians into the Palace assuring that the grace will not be taken for granted stressing that anything that will negatively affect the present situation will be resisted.

Prayers were offered for peace in Bauchi state and Nigeria as a whole as well as for the good health of the Emir.

