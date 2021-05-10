Elon Musks’s SpaceX plans to enter Nigeria market

SpaceX’s Starlink Market Access Director for Africa, Mr Ryan Goodnight, and the company’s consultant, Mr Levin Born, have provided an overview of plans, expectations, licencing requests and deployment phases during a meeting with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Prof Umar Danbatta.

They disclosed that SpaceX was in the process of launching a low-earth orbiting (LOE) constellation of satellites to provide low latency, high bandwidths Internet to all corners of the globe. SpaceX is an American private space exploration company founded by Elon Musk.

They had also identified Nigeria as a critical market.

This is according to a statement signed by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, the commission’s Director, Public Affairs, NAN reported.

“SpaceX has been in discussion with NCC virtually over the past several months to begin the process of pursuing all necessary licences to bring Starlink, its satellite-based broadband services, to Nigeria.

“Having made substantial progress in the discussion, the commission granted SpaceX’s request for a face-to-face discussion to gain better insights on the prospects of their proposal,” Goodnight stated.

The EVC said that the commission would work on necessary modalities to ensure that it balanced the need for healthy competition as regards new technologies to protect all industry stakeholders.

“We have listened to your presentation and we will review it vis-à-vis our regulatory direction of ensuring effective and a sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licencee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licencees.”

