Ten dead, many hospitalised as unknown ailment hits Kano

NO fewer than 10 persons have been reported dead following an outbreak of yet to be identified disease in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

Information Officer of the LGA, Tasiu Yahaya Dadinduniya confirmed the development to journalists in Kano.

It was, however, reported that over 50 persons are currently receiving medical attention at Minjibir Hospital.

The disease, according to Radio Nigeria, is suspected to be a Cholera outbreak that hit Koya village in Minjibir LGA.

According to Dadinduniya, the first victim and head of a household who came down with vomiting and diarrhoea died after about 15 minutes.

He disclosed that, “Last Friday, we recorded an outbreak yet to be identified but suspected to be cholera outbreak in Koya village, Minjibir LGA.”

He disclosed that after the break of Muslim fasting the head of a household came down with vomiting and died.

“So far, about 10 persons have lost their lives. Over 50 others were hospitalised at the Minjibir hospital.

“The Village Head, Alhaji Ahmad Maikwai Koya however stated that they are yet to ascertain the main cause of the outbreak although health officials have visited the area.

“The Local Government Chairman, Saleh Ado Minjibir has extended hands of support to the persons as he has swiftly provided drugs and medical care for the patients who were separated in a camp for treatment,” Dadinduniya however stated.

Also, sources revealed that a similar encounter was recorded around Gezawa and Gabassawa area of the state where about 20 were affected and hospitalised.

When contacted, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has yet to confirm the report.

