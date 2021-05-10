How Pastor Dare Adeboye transformed my house, landlady speaks as burial programme continues today

The landlady of the late son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dare Adeboye, has described him as a ‘Diamond’ sent by God to live in her residence in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, saying, Dare turned her house to what she could not have achieved financially.

The dark-in-complexion woman made this known during a short eulogy at the Service of Songs held at the City of David Youth Church Eket, on Sunday, in honour of Pastor Dare Adeboye at the church he presided as a pastor, adding that, “May God take his soul and hold it tight and make him rest in the bosom of Jehovah Almighty God.”

Speaking of her relationship with the deceased, the woman revealed that Pastor Dare Adeboye related and treated her like a mother.

“He used to treat me like his mother and had invited me to his church for a programme once. He lived in my house for almost four years, but God knows how why he went that way. May his soul rest in peace; he is a very respectful, humble, and unassuming man. He doesn’t even let you know he has such a father. He is an unassuming gentleman; a man of God to the core,” she added.

The pastorate, men and women wings, youths, and other personalities also eulogized as well as shared their personal and collective experiences with the late young cleric as they promised to uphold the legacy and good works he left behind.

According to the family, the burial programme will continue with a Thanksgiving Songs and Tribute today (May 10, by 4 pm – 6 pm, at RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp followed by a Farewell Service on May 11, by 10 am, at Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

