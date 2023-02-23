Wale Akinselure

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has declared Friday as a half-working day, to allow public and civil servants who may need to travel to perform their civic responsibilities in Saturday’s election.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the declaration was contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun.

The circular, which was addressed to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as the State House of Assembly and other extra-ministerial departments, directed that government offices will close by noon on Friday, with only staff covering essential services expected to remain at their duty posts afterwards.

The circular read: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work for Friday, 24th February 2023.

“In this regard, Government Offices are to close by noon, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Public and Civil Servants of the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to perform their civic responsibilities.”

