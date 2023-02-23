Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The former Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Evangelist Ebiti Ndok-Jegede, has called for the postponement of the Saturday presidential and National Assembly election over the current economic crises in the country.

According to her, the call for the postponement of the election became necessary in view of the prevailing situation in the country which poses threats to the credibility of the election such as the scarcities of Naira notes and premium motor spirit across the country.

She wondered why Nigeria will conduct an election in February and give a two months gap for a swearing in May.

She said the recent reality where citizens can’t access cash and insecurity in some parts of the country are enough reasons why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should postpone the election while efforts be made to address the situation.

“We need to create a level playing field for all concerned men, women and youth to participate in this election.

“Scarcity of Naira notes will disenfranchise women from being a major league player in this election.

“The election umpire that is the Independent National Electoral Commission has not made it easy either.

“At this juncture, we are calling on patriotic Nigerians who are ready and willing to contribute their own culture to the true development of this beautiful nation to step forward, and let us jointly move Nigeria to greatness without rancour both in peace and unity.

“It is time for us to stand in brotherhood and support the call for a shift in the date of the elections to a better time before May 29.

“People cannot travel to vote without no money. So, I say this what is going on as a subtle way to rig elections because if people don’t go out what’s going to be the outcome of the election? They just give us any figure. Is that what we’re waiting for? Is that what Nigeria is looking for? No.





Furthermore, she said “election in February and swearing in May, there is space of March and April, why are we in a hurry, why don’t we try and put things right, who are we trying to impressing.

“The interest of Nigeria comes first before any other person. This is a sovereign nation, we are not working to please anybody but the 200 million people in this nation must be looked after.

“The situation now is biting hard except you don’t want to agree with me, Nigerians now are living in total fear, they cannot talk, everybody knows that the prevailing circumstances is not favourable, so why are people born talking?”.

“Yesterday banks were burnt in Ogun state, in Delta State sometime last week a bank was burnt, there is anarchy in the country and you know there is rumour that some people want to come and take over the country, so why are we deceiving ourselves?

“Should we wait until those people take over before we can talk, by that time we will not be able to talk, your voice will not be listened to by the time the army takes over”, she said.

She lamented that some governorship candidates have lost their lives, while INEC has not made arrangements to give the parties time to market their new candidates to the electorate.

“Some governorship candidates have passed in about 4 states and INEC have not addressed it, they have not given those parties opportunity to replace those candidates and give them the time to sell themselves to the people of the state, so what are we talking about?

“There is chaos, but one thing that amazes me in this country is that we like to suffer in silence, but I believe that on the best is good for you as a Nigerian, and if we don’t call for the best, we will not get it.

“Nigerians are good people they don’t want chaos, they don’t want problem, but give them what is right for them, create job opportunities for them let’s be able to put food on the table.

“Insecurity is high, banditry all over the place, kidnapping, is the situation conducive for this election? Let sit down and restrategise, why are we in a hurry? There is plenty of time”, she added.

Ndok-Jegede further said the men who have governed the country in the past did not perform well, hence the time for women to be given opportunity to pilot the affairs of the country has come.

“This is time for a mother to come out and that mother is here to talk and defend her people.

“Men have been governing us, I am not saying they are not doing well, they have done their best but their best is not good enough for this nation presently, so we need a mother to call to order what is going on in this country.

