El-Zakzaky to face trial, as court dismissed no case submission

A Kaduna State High court has dismissed the motion of no-case submission filed by the spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenatu.

The duo is standing trial of unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others charges.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were brought to the court amidst tight security on Tuesday morning.

The IMN leader had asked the court to drop the charges against them by the Kaduna State government for lack of evidence.

During the sitting, their counsel, Abubakar Marshall, holding the briefs for the lead counsel, Femi Falana, had asked the court to drop their charges for want of evidence.

However, the Prosecution Counsel, Dari Bayero also argued that the IMN leader had a case.

In his ruling, Justice Gideon Kurada dismissed their plea and insisted that the spiritual leader and his wife, Zeenat have a case to answer. He, therefore, ruled for the continuation of the trial.

The case has been adjourned to 18 and 18th and 19th for trial.

It would be recalled, that El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested and detained since December 2015 following a bloody clash between IMN members and the Army in Zaria.

