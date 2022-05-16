Fatal accident claims Okowa’s aide, Tony Otokhine

A Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Tony Otokhine, has died in a fatal car crash.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Ossai Success, broke the sad news on his Facebook page.

The deceased was on his way back to Asaba from Benin where he had attended the traditional wedding ceremony of Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Ossai, while breaking the news on his Facebook page on Sunday quipped: “Just yesterday, we were together at President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata’s traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City together with His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other dignitaries.

“I remembered Tony telling me, ‘Ossai, look at RMD there, go and meet him and comment on the new comedy skit he just released with Mr Paul, the comedian.

“We laughed and, immediately, the governor stood up and that was how we came back to Asaba, leaving him behind at the marriage.





“I was shocked today to hear the sad news of his demise.”

Ossai further disclosed that Tony was involved in a fatal motor accident on his way back to Asaba that resulted in his death.

“Just like that he is gone, this is so sad. This is painful.

“Everyone, who knows him, can testify to the fact that he was so humble and so nice to people.

“I will miss him. What a sad news today.

“There is nothing in this life that we are all killing ourselves for,” he retorted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports. accident claims Tony Otokhine accident claims Tony Otokhine

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Fatal accident claims Okowa’s aide, Tony Otokhine

Fatal accident claims Okowa’s aide, Tony Otokhine