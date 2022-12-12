EKSU VC warns students against negative posts on social media

The vice chancellor, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, has warned students against posting negative comments about the university on various social media platforms.

He said there are various channels of communication students could explore to have their grouses addressed rather than exposing the university to unnecessary ridicule.

Professor Olanipekun gave the warning while addressing the newly matriculated students for the 2021/2022 academic session for the postgraduate regular, sandwich and professional programmes held at the university’s main auditorium, Ado Ekiti.

According to a statement by the Head, the Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, the vice chancellor congratulated the matriculates for scaling through the rigorous screening exercise of the postgraduate college, telling them they all have reasons to be proud of EKSU as a centre of academic excellence.

He noted that the university had improved in its recent Webometric ranking to be the 14th-best university in Nigeria and the second-best state university.

Olanipekun is enthused that the quality of EKSU graduates is second to none and that its alumni are extremely doing well in all areas of human endeavours.

He also encouraged the matriculates to always visit the university library, which he described as one of the best in sub-Sahara Africa.

Olanipekun further implored the new students to be good ambassadors of the institution and abide by all its rules and regulations, stressing that his administration has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct.

The university registrar, Mr Ife Oluwole, had earlier administered the matriculation oaths to the new students.

