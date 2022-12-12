NFF president, Gusau inaugurates 5-man players unions’ reconciliation committee

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has inaugurated a five-man committee headed by Edo State Deputy, Governor Comrade Phillip Shuaibu, to put a permanent end to the misunderstanding between two players’ union which has dragged the smooth running of union in the country.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja on Monday, Gusau said the work of the committee was to finally and fully restore peace to the rank of Nigeria’s retired and active football players. The NFF president implored committee members to work assiduously towards erasing all forms of misgivings among the game’s major actors and allow Nigeria Football to move forward in peace and tranquility.

Gusau also asked the committee to meet with the two players’ bodies on how to settle their differences and to advise the NFF on how to forge a formidable union that will be acceptable to all retired and active players.

“I have confidence in this team to put to rest the discord and bickering that we have witnessed among players’ bodies over the past years. There has been an unhealthy proliferation and this is not in the interest of peace and development of the game. We want to put a permanent end to the bitterness and divisive tendencies, so that we can move forward.

“Last week, I sat down with leaders of the two groups and we deliberated on how to achieve reconciliation and peace. What is really important is recognition, celebration and inclusiveness. We don’t want to alienate anyone. Players are the key actors in the game and we have no reason not to carry them along.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, in his remarks expressed confidence that the committee would be able to resolve the crisis among the players.

“Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal.”

Comrade Shuaibu promised that the committee panel will work with sincerity of purpose and ensure seamless reconciliation of the unions and will come up with an acceptable solution.

Other members of the committee are Mr Emmanuel Okala (MON), Dr Felix Owolabi-Akinloye (MON) and Mr Garba Lawal. Mr. Abdulrafiu Yusuf is the Secretary. The committee has two months to deliver on its mandate.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE