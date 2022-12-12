Lagos Assembly passes N1.768trn 2023 budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the 2023 appropriation bill of ₦1,768,014,155,285.

The sum of N748,096,508,571 was passed as recurrent expenditure while N1,019,917,646,713 was approved as Capital expenditure for the year ending 31st December, 2023.

A part of the breakdown for the sectorial allocations also shows that N3,228,396,960 was approved as the new Overhead Cost of the Office of Civic Engagement for drug abuse advocacy.

Also, the sum of N802,987,206 was approved as the new Capital Expenditure of the Ministry

of Economic Planning & Budget just as the sum of N1,200,000,000 was approved as the new Overhead Cost (Social Intervention and Humanitarian Programme) in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

While commending the lawmakers for their swiftness and sacrifice with which the budget was passed, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, expressed hope that residents in the State would be satisfied with the lawmakers and the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting for candidates of the party in Lagos and at the centre during the forthcoming election.

In October, 2022 Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had presented the sum of N1.69 trillion christened, ‘budget of continuity’ before the House.

While receiving the proposal from the Governor, Speaker Obasa had urged that the 2023 budget “should have more human face, be targeted at reducing poverty and improving the welfare of the residents of the State as part of the THEMES agenda of the administration.”

