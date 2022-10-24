Ekiti speaker didn’t die of poisoning ― EKSUTH CMD

The Management of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, has debunked the reports making rounds that the autopsy result of the late Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye revealed he died of poisoning.

The state government had on Wednesday disclosed that Afuye died at the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest but some media reports at the weekend suggested that the autopsy results showed that the speaker died of poisoning.

However, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Kayode Olabanji in a statement signed by the head of corporate affairs, Rolake Adewunmi urged the public to disregard the reports making rounds on social media, describing it as false and misleading by mischief makers.

The CMD noted that “even though an autopsy was done on the late Speaker, the preliminary results did not indicate he was poisoned neither was any foul play suspected.

“The final reports which require laboratory investigations will take some days and it’s not likely to have a significant change in the earlier findings.”

According to him, “there are procedures, rules and regulations guiding autopsy results, saying whenever the result is ready, it will be given to his next of kin, and not the public.

“Forensic Pathologists will never issue a social media report on the dead as it’s against Medical ethics.”

