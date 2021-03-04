Ekiti govt hands over Ikogosi Resorts to private firm

A tourism and hospitality company, IrinAjo, has signed a concession agreement with the investment arm of the Ekiti State Government, Fountain Holdings Limited, over the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort for 15 years.

During the signing ceremony, the CEO of IrinAjo, Mr Adedamola Idowu said the company was inspired by the beautiful and uncommon phenomenon’ the resort is, adding that he intends to further push the global acclaim of the resort further than it is.

Mr Idowu said though there are challenges, he has a masterplan to reposition the facility in two phases – first, to return it to operational capacity and to expand the facility – which will be completed before December 2021.

The globally travelled tourism expert also assured tourists of a standard hospitality and tourism destination that will offer a wide range of services that will cater to their individual, organisational, educational and academic needs.

Present at the concession signing ceremony were the GMD/CEO, FHL, Oska Seyi Aiyeleso, GM Business Development, FHL, Mr Kunle Oladele and the Group Accountant, FHL, Mr Femi Ayeni.

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort is a unique hospitality facility with a rare natural warm spring with a confluence of warm and cold water maintaining their thermal properties.

The facility which has been developed with 91 rooms of different cadres, unique warm spring swimming pool, 320 seater amphitheatre, 150-seater mini Hall with training aids and a 500-seater conference hall, is being concessioned in order to yield better revenue and to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Ekiti State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…