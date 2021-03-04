Buhari, Osinbajo to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs publicly on Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari will receive his jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, a day after its roll out of in the country on Friday.

Also scheduled to join him in receiving the vaccines are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

This was disclosed at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday during the regular presidential briefing featuring the Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the planned roll out of the vaccines, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuiab. said the president and the other senior administration officials would publicly take vaccines to increase public confidence in it and overcome vaccine hesitancy.

He said study revealed that only about 50 per cent of Nigerians say they would definitely take the vaccines, making it imperative to demonstrate that the safe and effective.

He said after launch of the roll out of the vaccines on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja, priority would be given to frontline workers in the health sector.

He said the second group would be the elderly and the vulnerable before people who have no propensity to get the infection would be considered.