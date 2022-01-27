Ekiti APC primary: I won’t accept results written in hotel rooms —Badaru

THE chairman of the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election committee and Jigawa state governor, Abubakar Badaru, has revealed that he will not accept any results written from homes and hotel rooms during today’s (Thursday) primary election, promising that the exercise would be transparent.

Badaru who spoke on the APC primary during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, with the eight aspirants said the direct primary method would take place across the 177 wards in the state.

Aspirants at the meeting were, Biodun Oyebanji, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Kayode Ojo and Olushola Afolabi, while Demola Popoola was absent. He explained that the party register handed over to the committee by the national headquarters of the party with 183,000 registered members would be used, saying members would queue behind the posters of their preferred aspirants.

Badaru said the accreditation of party members would commence by 8.00am and end by 12.00pm, while voting would start immediately till 2.00pm with party’s membership card and INEC voters card as prerequisite for voting.

He solicited the cooperation and support of the aspirants towards having successful and peaceful exercise, urging them to impress on their followers the need to eshew violence and be orderly.

Badaru stated: “ APC is one big family and must remain so after this exercise because without your supports, that will not happen and for us to succeed at the general election, we must be united. “I want to promise you the aspirants and other stakeholders that the election will be free, fair and credible. That I can assure you. We will do what is right and fair to all.”

On how to ensure the process will be fair and transparent, he called on the aspirants to submit 20 names each of their people to serve as the election committee, who will oversee the exercise across the 177 wards, and five names each for the 16 local government areas.