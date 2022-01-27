2022: NNPC presents N3trn subsidy bill to FEC

THE Nigerian National Petroleum C o r p o r a t i o n (NNPC) has presented a bill of N3 trillion to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as what is required for 2022 following the decision to extend the payment of petroleum subsidy.

The FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, considered the request to make additional funding provision to enable government to meet incremental fuel subsidy payment in the 2022 budget.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, who revealed this during the post-FEC briefing, recalled that only N443 billion is presently available in the 2020 budget meant to accommodate subsidy from January to June.

She said with the realities on ground, including the present hardship faced by Nigerians and the lack of structures to support subsidy removal, the NNPC made a request for N3 trillion from the Ministry of Finance for 2022.

Ahmed said: “We also presented to Council today [Wednesday] a request for Council’s consideration to make additional funding provisions to enable us to meet incremental fuel subsidy request in the 2022 Budget. You’ll recall that in the 2022 Budget, as appropriated, we have made a provision of N443 billion for a subsidy for January to June.

“Having taken into account the current realities; increased hardship in the population, heightened inflation, and also that the measures that needed to be taken to enable a smoother exit from the fuel subsidy are not yet in place, it was agreed by Council that it is desirable not to exit the fuel subsidy.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has presented to the ministry a request for N3 trillion as fuel subsidy for 2022. What this means is that we have to make an incremental provision of N2.557 trillion to be able to meet the subsidy requirement, which is averaging about N270 billion per month.

“In 2021, the actual under- recovery that has been charged to the Federation was N1.2 trillion, which means an average of N100 billion, but in 2022, because of the increased crude oil price per barrel in the global market, now at $80 per barrel, and also because an NNPC’s assessment is that the country is consuming 65.7 million liters per day, now we’ll end up with incremental cost of N3 trillion in 2022.”

She said the request was considered by Council, which directed the ministry to approach the National Assembly for an amendment to the fiscal framework as well as the budget.

“So, this has been considered by Council and we’ve also been asked to approach the National Assembly for an amendment to the fiscal framework as well as the Budget, to also further discuss with NNPC on how to make provisions for this and also how to rationalise this expenditure,” the minister added.

She also revealed that council had approved an amendment to be transmitted to the National Assembly to repeal clauses 10 and 11 concerning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) operations in the 2022 budget and as well restore what the lawmakers had deleted amounting to N103 billion.

According to her, the amendment stemmed from President Buhari’s complaint about the tinkering done to the budget by the legislature, which may hamper the original plans of the Executive.

The minister further explained: “The second memo we presented to Council today has to do with a request for approval of the 2022 Appropriation Amendment. If you recall, when the President signed the 2022 Appropriation into law on the 31st of December, he had raised some concerns that he had in some of the provisions in the budget and had indicated that he will be submitting an amendment proposal to the National Assembly for them to effect improvements in what has been done to the budget.

“So, today, Council took that amendment proposal and I just want to report that part of the requests that Council has approved today is for the National Assembly to repeal clauses 10 and 11. Clause 10 is referring to a provision that has been made that will enable the EFCC and NFIU be able to take 10% of whatever collections that they recover.

“We’re asking for that to be repealed because this is in direct contrast to the Acts of these two agencies and also it is in contravention of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Finance Act 2021.

“Clause 11, on the other hand, is a provision that has been made that says that the Nigeria embassies and missions are now authorised by this Appropriation Act to expend funds allocated to them under Capital Components without the need to seek approval of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This again, in a view, and Council agreed, is inconsistent with financial regulations and also inconsistent with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act. So, we are asking for this to be repealed.

On the changes made in the 2022 budget, which FEC now wants reversed, Mrs. Ahmed stated: “Council also approved that some of the changes that were made in the Appropriation Act, totaling N103 billion, should be restored and examples of these are N22 billion that was provided for sinking fund to mature bonds that will be ready for payment in 2022 in the Nigerian domestic market, and also N12 billion for counterpart funding that is required for the various rail projects and N189 million to be adjusted also in the budgets of the Ministry of Transport, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service.

“These are projects that are provided in these ministries that are completely unrelated to their mandate. So, implementation will be a problem.

“Also, N5 billion to be restored for non-regular allowances of the Nigerian Navy, N15 billion to be restored for the regular allowances of the police formations and police commands and several others that Council looked at in detail.

“So, there’s a detailed schedule of this N103 billion that Mr. President will be formally conveying to the National Assembly to restore the adjustments that were made.”

The minister also spoke on another memo on the confirmation of ratification of Customs Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement between South Africa and Nigeria.

She said the purpose for the customs law in the respective territories to be properly observed is to prevent smuggling and also enhance investigation and to combat customs offenses.

She said the agreement would afford both countries mutual assistance in cases concerning the delivery of documents regarding the application of customs laws in two countries.

“The importance of this for us is a cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, as it has become even more important now with the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. It will also help to increase trade relations between the two countries and facilitate exchange of information, as well as strengthen our bi-national cooperation,” she added.