Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday said his administration has released all monies accruable to the 16 local government councils from the federation account since assuming office about seven months ago.

Governor Oyebanji stated this while receiving the Auditor-General for Local Government, Dr (Mrs) Iyadunni Oke noted that local government administrators no longer have reason not to develop their areas.

He added that his administration had given the necessary approval for people-oriented projects expected to be carried out by the local government councils which would also be monitored regularly by a team from his office in order to ensure compliance.

The governor said, “I decided to invite the ALGON chairman here so that he will listen to my own view on this matter, since we came to office and now, we have released all the monies meant for local governments to them and I know that all the local governments have been given approval for one project or the other.

“Just two weeks ago, we set up a monitoring team from my office to go and inspect the status of all these projects. I also hope with respect to both the capital expenditure and the recurrent, the audit department is also doing their job because local government is so critical to service delivery, they are the nearest to the people.”

Oyebanji commended the crop of quality Auditors being paraded at both state and local government levels for their commitment and dexterity in delivering quality service which had led to efficient management of the state’s resources and exposure of shady deals.

He stressed the need for top civil servants to mentor younger ones that would effectively take their position when they eventually bow out of service and ensure continuity of quality service delivery in all sectors.

“I will like to place on record that accountability is very key to service delivery, the six pillars are just aspirations and if care is not taken they will remain in that realm if the structure to implement are not accountable because the currency is money, the lubricant is money but the vehicles are individuals that will spend this money must be accountable.

“And that is why your office is so critical to the delivery and implementation of the six pillars development agenda.

“I must say this openly that the quality of Auditors we have at the state and the local government levels are top notch. I can vouch for their integrity,” he said.

Earlier, the State Auditor-General for local government, Dr Iyadunni Oke, who thanked Governor Oyebanji for appointing her to that exalted position, promised to carry out the responsibility of that position to bring improvement to the state’s accounts as well as ensure the continued commitment of rank and file members of her office.





To drive her vision for effective auditing in the state, the Auditor-General, who is also the first female to occupy the position noted that actualization of the six pillars of this administration would require a virile and effective auditing that would be hinged on monitoring of both financial and personnel budget of all local government and LCDA’s, ensure that due process was followed in all the activities of the state and ensure that there is value for money in all programmes and policies of government.

