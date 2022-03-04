Ekiti 2022: Register to collect your PVCs, Oyebanji tasks residents

Ahead of the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji has urged the people of the state to take advantage of the ongoing Continous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise to enrol and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)to vote on election day.

The immediate past secretary to the state government noted that the people should demonstrate their support to his ambition by collecting their PVCs from the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) close to them so as to be able to exercise their franchise on June 18.

Oyebanji who spoke during the inauguration and commissioning of the situation office for a support group, BAO Family Network in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday, commended the founder of the group, Toyin Agbaje Malomo for her efforts at ensuring the success of the APC at the poll.

Represented by a former commissioner for Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo, he revealed that the 85 support groups who had so far declared for the APC candidate would be structured under BAO Anchors Organisation for effective coordination and reward system.

He said, “I am happy family is the target of this support group because getting the families to support and vote for APC is important. Let me say that as of today(Friday) we have 85 groups supporting us and still counting.

“I must say that we need aggressive voter education for our people to register and mobilize to get their PVCs to vote for us. We will not fail to mention that the leadership of this group , Princess Agbaje Malomob has informed us that his office will be a data collection centre , where data will be collated and numbers generated such that a trip to the INEC office will only require the thumb printing exercise of anyone who wishes to get voter’s cards, this to a great extent will assist so many people who are yet to get their PVCs to get them with ease.”

Speaking, the leader of the group, Malamo said the group would do everything possible to ensure the victory of the APC candidate, promising that the group alone would secure no fewer than 16,000 votes for Oyebanji across the 16 local government areas of the state.

She explained that, “in our interaction with people from one community to the other, we discovered that many people were yet yo register for their voters card despite their love for Oyebanji, how could such be allowed to vote?”

“Hence we have commenced a strategy to help eligible voters to register for their PVCs by moving from one rural area to another, helping them to register on our android applications and later convey them to INEC office for physical capturing.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…