Ekiti 2022: Panic over security issues

THERE is panic among stakeholders in the political circles of Ekiti State, especially in the camps of candidates over issues of security, five days to the governorship poll in the state.

The apprehension has forced supporters of some candidates in the June 18, 2022 election to review their mode of campaigns while the candidates themselves have temporarily suspended public rallies after a violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday.

Some suspected thugs engaged in sporadic shootings in Itaji Ekiti and Ado Ekiti leaving many wounded and one Tope Ajayi, a member of the APC killed.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the frightening dimension of the politically motivated violence in Ekiti State lately led the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe to summon a meeting with all the candidates and other party leaders to arrest the menace.

The meeting between the monarch and the candidates, which began at 11 am lasted for more than three hours at the Ewi palace, with the traditional ruler stressing the need for all the candidates and their supporters to comport themselves in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.

He expressed displeasure especially at the violence in Itaji-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti and pronounced ancestral curses on the perpetrators and sponsors of violence ahead of Saturday’s election.

Flanked by some traditional rulers, Oba Adejugbe said the spate of violence was unacceptable and unimaginable, adding that anyone sponsoring violence would face the consequences of his curse.

The monarch restated his intolerance for hooliganism and thuggery in his domain before, during and after the governorship poll, calling for tolerance among members of the political parties, even in the face of provocation.

The first class traditional ruler said that the peace of Ekiti State remain paramount, stressing that he would not sit on the throne and allow some selfish politicians to destabilise his kingdom under the guise of election.





He said: “Election would come and go but our great state, Ekiti, would remain. Nothing thrives under violence. Our state can only move forward in a peaceful environment. Violence before, during and after election is totally unnecessary and completely unwarranted because we are not at war.

“The essence of election is to allow the will of the people to prevail. The people are supposed to decide who will govern them and that is all. Democracy is not about killing or bloodbath but an avenue where choices would be make freely.

“We are all apolitical. All that bothers us is violencefree electioneering process. But what happened in Itaji-Ekiti and Ado is condemnable and unacceptable.

“I therefore urge all stakeholders to place national interest above personal interest. We must prioritize peace and stability of our state as the people will go to the poll to elect a new governor come Saturday.”

Speaking at the meeting, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji said his party was committed to peace before, during and after the election.

On his part, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole also promised his party and supporters would remain law-abiding.

Also, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni said his party and supporters are ready to play the game according to the rules