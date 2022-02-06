Ekiti 2022: I’m ready to work with all tendencies for PDP to win ― Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has assured members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he remained on the same page with everyone, not minding the side taken before and during the primary election.

The preferred aspirant of the former governor, Bisi Kolawole had won the party’s governorship primary held on January 26 with leaders such as Senator Biodun Olujimi not satisfied with the outcome and former governor, Chief Segun Oni, dumping the party.

Fayose in a statement signed, on Sunday, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti noted that he respected the choices of leaders and members of the party during the shadow poll and that he would be willing to join others in securing victory for the party on June 18.

According to him, “It’s not anti-party or outside any party member’s right to support any aspirant of his or her choice in a build-up to a primary election and the same cannot be used against anyone after the process.”

He said part of the protection of interests of stakeholders was the appointment of Yinka Akerele, an aspirant from the Repositioning Group within the PDP as Director-General of the campaign, adding that “this is the beginning of the process to ensure that all interests are duly taken care of.”

He added: “What else can I ask for after winning for my candidate? Therefore, my duty is to provide leadership for all and the party at large and ensure that all interests are protected as politics is purely interest-based to which I will never be insensitive.

“To all our party faithful, please be assured that I, Ayo Fayose, as your leader will be magnanimous, equitable and work with all without bitterness. This I say with all sense of responsibility. Therefore, come let’s win together.”

On the defection of Segun Oni to other parties to contest the June 18 poll, Fayose said: ” let me state that we can wish that no one leaves the party, but we are not in a position to force those that feel strongly that their aspiration can only be realised elsewhere to stay in the party. To me, it is a matter of choice and commitment to one personal ambition or the interests of the PDP.”

