Two killed in cult clash in Delta

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
A fierce clash between two rival cults has led to the killing of no fewer than two persons at Agbarho community, Ughelli North Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 6, 2022.

A military van was said to have been spotted along Ekwere Road, close to the popular Five Junction in the suburban community.

President-general of Agbarho-Urhobo Improvement Union, Chief Monday Igho-Odiphri, confirmed the development.

He said the number of persons killed in the bloody cult clash has not been ascertained.

He, however, assured that the situation is under control as security operatives, including the community’s local vigilante, are on the ground to fish out the culprits.

He also clarified that the incident was not connected to the arson attack on the palace of the Osuivie of Agbarho kingdom last week.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, told our correspondent that he wasn’t aware of the clash.

