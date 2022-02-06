UPDATE: One confirmed dead, three rescued alive in FPSO explosion

One person has been confirmed dead and three others rescued alive five days after the explosion and subsequent fire that engulfed the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) Trinity Spirit at the Ukpokiti Terminal at Escravos (Ugborodo), Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The explosion took place in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) (in RECEIVERSHIP), in its update on the tragedy on Sunday, said the identity of the dead person has not been ascertained while the rescued three crew members were receiving quick, but comprehensive medical attention.

Providing the update in a statement made available to journalists in Warri on Sunday,

Chief Executive Officer, Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (in RECEIVERSHIP), Mr Ikemefuna Okafor, disclosed that a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders were carried out on Saturday, January 5, 2022.

“As earlier confirmed, the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd February 2022, thus enabling closer inspection of the vessel.

“A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations took place on Saturday, 5th, February 2022.

“The focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the seven crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC, NIMASA and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.

“Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information, accordingly,” he promised.