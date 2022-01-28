Ekiti 2022: I’II work with co-aspirants for APC to win ― Oyebanji

The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, Biodun Oyebanji has said his victory is “a win for all and a win for participatory democracy” with a promise to work together with other aspirants to ensure victory for the party in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Oyebanji, who was declared the winner by the Governor Baduru Abubakar-led Governorship Election Committee, after polling a total of 101,703 votes at the direct primary election, also thanked former governor Adeniyi Adebayo and the incumbent Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi as well as the leadership and membership of the party for their steadfastness and support during the contest.

Speaking with Journalists in Ado-Ekiti shortly after he was declared the winner on Friday, Oyebanji commended members of the APC for thronging out in their large numbers to participate in the electoral process as a sign of deepening the internal democracy of the party.

He promised to jealously guide the confidence reposed in him, saying his campaign would be issue-based and would dwell on track records of competence, compassion, character and visions for moving the state forward.

He disclosed that he would reach out to his co-aspirants on the best way to resolve their grievances and enlisted their support for an effective campaign ahead of the June 18 election in the state.

Oyebanji, from Ikogosi-Ekiti in the central senatorial district, lauded his campaign team and volunteers for their demonstrated commitment to the success of the campaign.

He said, “I consider this a win for us all, and a win for participatory democracy, especially because all party members were given the opportunity to speak with their votes on account of the modified Open Secret Ballot System (Option A4), also known as Direct Primaries that was adopted.

“Your participation in the process has served to strengthen our party, through the mobilisation of many voices. During contests such as this, tensions are understandably high, and tempers rise in all quarters. This is all normal in the course of democratic expression. I hereby promise my fellow aspirants that together, we will work towards victory and a bright future for our people.

“I will be reaching out personally to seek an audience with every one of you in the coming days. I want to listen to you so that together we can fit in our respective parts of the big picture and run a wholesome campaign that connects with the hearts and minds of our people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…I’II work with co-aspirants I’II work with co-aspirants

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…I’II work with co-aspirants I’II work with co-aspirants