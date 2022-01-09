Ekiti 2022: APC postpones primary, moves process to Jan 27

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the conduct of its Governorship primary in Ekiti State.

A statement issued at the weekend and attributed to the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed that the election to produce its candidate will now hold on January 27, 2022.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the process was initially fixed for January 22,2022. The APC gave no reason for the shift in date.

Further checks revealed that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party had equally shifted the conduct of its primary.

Senators Iyorchia Ayu and Nnaemeka Anyanwu, National Chairman and Secretary, respectively in a statement disclosed that the Ekiti primary would hold on January 26, 2022, as against the earlier date of January 28, 2022.

The off-season election has been fixed for June 18, 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The statement issued by Senator Akpanudoedehe titled, “Revised Schedule of Activities,”gave 15th January, 2022, as Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents and Tuesday, 18th January, 2022, for Screening of Aspirants.

Election appeal would be entertained on January 29, 2022, two days after January 27, 2022 date of conduct of the primary.

