Ekiti 2022: APC postpones primary, moves process to Jan 27

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the conduct of its Governorship primary in Ekiti State.

A statement issued at the weekend and attributed to the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed that the election to produce its candidate will now hold on January 27, 2022.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the process was initially fixed for January 22,2022. The APC gave no reason for the shift in date.

Further checks revealed that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party had equally  shifted the conduct of its primary.

Senators Iyorchia Ayu and Nnaemeka Anyanwu, National Chairman and  Secretary, respectively in a statement disclosed that the Ekiti primary would hold on January 26, 2022, as against the earlier date of January 28, 2022.

The off-season election has been fixed for June 18, 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The statement issued by Senator Akpanudoedehe titled, “Revised Schedule of Activities,”gave 15th January, 2022, as Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents and Tuesday, 18th January, 2022, for Screening of Aspirants.

Election appeal would be entertained on January 29, 2022, two days after January 27, 2022 date of conduct of the primary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…

You might also like
Latest News

413 people killed, 307 injured in 480 road crashes in Bauchi in 2021

Latest News

2023: Agitation for Middlebelt Presidency thickens as Tor Tiv annoints Ayom

Latest News

Kogi govt bans ‘Okada’, ‘Keke Napep’ from plying highway, constitutes mobile courts

Latest News

2023 elections: Get your voters card, elect competent leaders, Sanusi admonishes…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More