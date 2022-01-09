AfroZons Dubai Soundoff: Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, others emerge winners

New winners of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff Giveaway have started to emerge from across the globe.

According to a statement by the organisers, Over 70 free packages were provided to lucky Afrobeat fans, who had the chance to win this very unique opportunity to see Dubai courtesy of their local AfroZons radio show hosts and sponsored by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET).

The statement disclosed that “so far, winners have emerged from The USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, UK, and Angola. The expected winners, who will have the opportunity to travel with a partner, will get two return tickets, accommodation, tickets to Expo 2020, access to the very exclusive Afrobeat Desert Safari Party, and all activities linked to the Soundoff.

Popular Afrobeat sensation, D’Banj, who was the first artist to put an Afrobeat song in the UK top 10 with his single “Oliver Twist” has promised visitors a memorable experience and has hinted at many more surprises during the Soundoff experience.

D’Banj who has been on various radio stations, promoting the rare opportunity, revealed his deep and very meaningful connection with Dubai. According to the award-winning artist, Dubai has inspired him in various ways as he confessed that he got the inspiration for his soon-to-be-launched self-named perfume, from Dubai. It’s also where, on his first visit, he met his good friend and mentor, Kanye West. According to him, since that encounter, “things just got better for me. Now you can’t write my story without mentioning Dubai in it.”

The Soundoff which is slated to hold from the 3rd to 9th of March 2022 promises to be fun-packed. Packages, which are fast selling, are limited and heavily discounted.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), formally known as Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development, and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators, and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

