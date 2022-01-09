413 people killed, 307 injured in 480 road crashes in Bauchi in 2021

A total of 413 people were killed in 480 road traffic accidents with 162 fatal ones in Bauchi state in the year 2021 as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command.

According to the Annual road traffic crashes (RTC) report for 2021, the operation of FRSC took place across the 4000KM ROAD NETWORK IN BAUCHI STATE.

According to the report made available to our Correspondent, thete were 307 serious accidents injuring 2157 among the total number of 3586 people involved in the various accidents.

The FRSC noted that the COMMON CAUSES of the accidents was SPEED VIOLATION AND RECKLESS DRIVING including WRONGFUL OVERTAKEN while the TIME OF THE RTC mostly were EVENING/ Night.

The report signed by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi contained that 80% OF THE VEHICLES involved in the accidents were COMMERCIALS PASSING THROUGH THE STATE.

It stressed that Speed and wrong overtaking are the major cause of the RTC while speeding remained the number one source of worry for Corps personnel in road safety management.

He assured that The Corps would continue to do its best to ensure that RTC resulting from speeding is reduced to the barest minimum in 2022 just as it would continue to monitor road usages to guard against dangerous driving, among other causes of RTC.

The Sector Commander advised the public to toll free numbers 122, during emergencies in order to get quick and prompt responses from the FRSC personnel.

He also said that the recent Inauguration of the State Road Safety advisory Council (SARSAC) will remain an instrument of strength in curtailing RTC in the state from now on.

