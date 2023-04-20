The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) and Vice-Chair United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Professor Damilola Olawuyi has become the President of the International Law Association (ILA) of the Nigerian Branch.

Damilola, who is an energy and environmental law expert, took over from the immediate past president, Professor Fidelis Oditah.

In his acceptance speech at the Association’s Conference entitled: The Role of International Law in the regulation of technologies yesterday in Lagos, Damilola noted the ILA played pivotal roles in the development and understanding of international law.

He stated that the Nigerian branch, which was inaugurated in 2014, has benefitted immensely from the steady guidance and remarkable leadership of Professor Oditah for which are infinitely grateful.

The Energy Expert, therefore, expressed gratitude to members of the Association for their confidence in him, adding that he would look forward to working with them to advance ILA’s important work of deepening international rule of law in Nigeria and across the world.

In his Speech, The Guest Lecturer, Dr. Edward Kwakwa, who is The Assistant Director-General, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), said countries and societies can harness modern technologies to advance sustainable development.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders in international law to collaboratively build capacity to holistically address ethical, efficiency, regulatory and other multidimensional questions, posed by metaverse, big data, artificial intelligence and new technologies.

The Conference featured a debate between students of Afe Babalola University and University of Lagos, as well as panel discussions by leading practitioners on hiw multitional technology platforms can be regulated.

Meanwhile, The Association honoured the Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo with the Inaugural International Law Achievement Award at the President’s Dinner and Award Night.

While presenting the award, Professor Olawuyi noted the exemplary record of dedication and service of the recipient makes him earned the award.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE