The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has approved the grading and upgrading of 300 traditional stools in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Onogwu Mohammed, in a press statement issued said the approval was part of the outcome of the Executive Council meeting at the Lugard House, Lokoja on Tuesday.

The governor, who presided over the meeting, said that the grading and upgrading of the stools became imperative in view of the important roles the traditional rulers played in enhancing peaceful coexistence amongst citizens.

“The grading and upgrading of the 300 traditional stools in Kogi is part of our decisions at today’s executive council meeting,” the governor said.

The council also approved a Bill for a Law to establish the Kogi State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, KOSOPADEC.

“Also approved was a Bill for a Law to establish the Kogi State Meat Hygiene and Inspection for the safety of lives of residents of the state,” the statement added.

The grading include; Akinrin of Ekinrin who is upgraded from none-class to 1st class, Ohireba of Ebiraland, from non-class to 1st class and Obaje Otalu-Atabaka from 2nd class to first class.

