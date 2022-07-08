Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos PDP urges Muslim faithful to celebrate with great care, faith in Allah

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with Muslim faithful across the state on the occasion of the 2022 Eid Al-Adha, urging everyone to celebrate the occasion with great care, and faith in Allah and in love which were the tenets of the festival.

The party said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, and prayed that Allah accepts all their sacrifices as an act of Ibadah.

This was just as it empathised with the people of the state on the deteriorating conditions of living due to the high cost of foods and other household items, which it noted would definitely have negative effects on the celebration of this year Eid Al-Adha.

PDP, however, tasked the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Sallah to pray for Lagos State and the nation at large for God to intervene and grant the people the wisdom to choose, what it termed “a liberating party” that would put the welfare of the people at the forefront of its policy.

According to the main opposition party, the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has caused more sorrow and anguish to the people of the state, saying this had reflected in the mood of the people, while it sympathized with the Muslim families who were unable to afford the exorbitant price of sacrificial ram which remains the symbol for this celebration.

The party, while urging everyone to celebrate the occasion in line with the tenets of the Eid Al-Adha, however, assured every citizen of PDP’s readiness to liberate the state and do everything possible to ensure that the suffering of the people was ameliorated and dividends of democracy reached every family when voted to power in the state, come 2023.

