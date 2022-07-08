Pilgrim from Kaduna dies after returning from Mount Arafat, NAHCON confirms

By Saliu Gbadamosi - Saudi Arabia
Pilgrim from Kaduna dies,

Another Nigerian pilgrim to the ongoing Hajj in Saudi Arabia, Hajiya Hasiya Aminu, on Friday died shortly after returning to her tent from Mount Arafat.

The deceased, who came from Kaduna State, was said to have died in her sleeping and has since been buried in the Holy Land.

Hajiya Aminu’s death during the ongoing Hajj followed the death on June 29 of Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Nasarawa State, who died during a brief illness in Makkah a few days after leaving Madinah.

Confirming Aminu’s death to journalists, the Chief of Operations and Head of the Nigerian Medical Team to the 2022 Hajj, Dr Usman Galadima, said no cause had been ascertained for her death

According to him, the deceased’s family back in Nigeria had been informed of her death.

Almost 40,000 Nigerian pilgrims joined their counterparts from across the world to perform this year’s Hajj after a two-year hiatus as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

They joined others to stay at Mount Arafat, which is the peak of the Hajj exercise, where they praised Allah and prayed.

Tribune Online reports that a total of one million pilgrims from all over the world perform this year’s Hajj.

