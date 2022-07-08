Eid-el-Kabir: Gbajabiamila calls for special prayers for 2023 general elections

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with the Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Gbajabiamila noted that the period calls for sacrifice and commitment to the course of the Almighty Allah.

He called on Nigerian Muslims, especially those participating in this year’s Hajj, to redouble their prayers for the country.

At times like this, the Speaker said, it is incumbent on the people to be united as one people to face the challenges confronting the country.

Speaker Gbajabiamila was optimistic that with prayers, Nigeria will overcome her challenges, calling for special prayers for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

In his Sallah message to Muslims, Hon. Wase called on Muslims to use the period to offer prayers for the unity and progress of the country.

The Deputy Speaker said peaceful co-existence and understanding, as well as sustained prayers among citizens, were essential in the face of the current economic and security challenges in the country.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-El- Fitri, let us put our country and its leadership in our prayers. Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a period of sacrifice and reflection. I urge us all to emulate the virtues of total obedience and sacrifice.”

