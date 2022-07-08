Lack of direct supply from NNPC, not eld-el-Kabir celebration responsible for fuel scarcity, says IPMAN Chairman

Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), covering Oyo and Osun States, Alhaji Bukola Mutiu, has said that the inability of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to give a direct supply of petroleum products to marketers is responsible for the scarcity being recorded in recent time.

Mutiu, who was reacting to long queues being witnessed at fuel stations in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State and environs particularly a day before the eid-el-Kabir celebration in an interview with Saturday Tribune on Friday, said if marketers are able to get direct supply from the NNPC, Nigerians would not be faced with the hardship of getting petrol.

He said: “NNPC has 21 depots across Nigeria, the South-West part of the country had five and none of them is working as of today.

“This was why we resorted to going to buy from the private depot. The private depots to do not have enough. That is why you see some depots sell today, Others will not sell tomorrow.

“As stakeholders in the industry, we are in the dark, we cannot say precisely what is happening. We want to implore the NNPC which is the representative of the Federal Government in the petroleum sector to come out and tell us and other Nigerians what is really happening.”

Reacting to a statement credited to him in an online publication that the fuel scarcity was occasioned by the eid-el-Kabir celebration, Mutiu noted that he did not at any point in time make such comments and that he can never do, while urging journalists to verify the information before publication.

Mutiu, however, concluded that: “If the NNPC can give us products directly as marketers duly registered under it, I think this problem of scarcity will be a thing of the past.”

