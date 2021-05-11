Eid-el-Fitr: Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims to pray for Nigeria, ensure peaceful coexistence

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims, address complaints on online learning, Gbajabiamila tasks government, Gbajabiamila moves to avert, Gbajabiamila seeks level playground, Gbajabiamila swears in Ebisike, call for paradigm shift, Ghana's new Speaker seek improved,standing committee on public safety, Gbajabiamila lauds Nigeria's ambition, NASS To tackle challenges, Please don’t go on strike , Reps tackle Senate, impediments militating against women, COVID-19 vaccination, National Assembly caucus pledgesWe are laying foundation , Gbajabiamila flags off cash grant, Gbajabiamila free WiFi, pass PIB into law ,reconstruction of 18.3km Epe-Ketu-Itoikin road, Gbajabiamila calls for full implementation, development commissions , pass PIB in six months, health sector, Gbajabiamila reshuffles aides, revised 2020 budget, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, CUPP, over plan to invite spokesman, Reps

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr and pray for the country to overcome her challenges.

The Speaker said after supplications during the just concluded month of Ramadan, it was incumbent on the Muslims to pray that the Almighty Allah brings peace to our land.

He said Nigeria faces challenges at the moment, “which is why as citizens, we should pray to our creator for solutions even as leaders try their best to address the issues.”

Gbajabiamila congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying that Allah would accept their acts of ibadah during the period.

He urged Muslims to internalize the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan for a better society.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker called on Muslims to ensure peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

He said the Islamic religion emphasises peace, which is why every Muslim must be peaceful in their conduct wherever they find themselves.

Gbajabiamila wished all Muslims a peaceful Sallah celebration, calling for vigilance and caution while celebrating.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Eid-el-Fitr: Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims to pray for Nigeria, ensure peaceful coexistence

Eid-el-Fitr: Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims to pray for Nigeria, ensure peaceful coexistence

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Gombe considers World Bank loan to fight erosion at FCE (Tech) Gombe

Latest News

Eid-El-Fitri: Pray for peace, security, economic stability, NOA urges Muslims

Latest News

Eid-ul-Fitr: Gov Ortom urges Nigerians to pray for peace

Latest News

Eid-al-Fitr: CUPP felicitate Muslims

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More